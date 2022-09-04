Covid-19: Marked Dip In Active Cases As India Reports 6,809 New Cases

India on Sunday reported 6,809 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed, taking the country’s active caseload down to 55,114.

The new cases were detected from a total of 3,20,820 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 88.71 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,27,991.

Moreover, 8,414 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,38,73,430.