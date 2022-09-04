AIIMS Faculty Association Opposes Renaming of Institute

The Faculty Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (FAIMS) has opposed the Centre’s decision to rename All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country on local heroes.

The association expressed their concern that changing the names of the premier institutes will lead to significant loss of identity.

The Faculty association has urged its members for their opinions in this issue.

A letter addressed to them read, “We at FAIMS seek your opinion on this very important issue, so that appropriate action from our side should be taken in this regard.”

Last month, the Centre had proposed to give specific names to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) based on regional heroes, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity.

According to official reports, majority of the 23 AIIMS have submitted a list of names, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sought suggestions from them in this matter.