COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Between 12-14 Years Begins

The COVID-19 vaccination for children between 12-14 years of age began on Wednesday. As per the recent guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, children belonging to the particular age group will be jabbed with Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited.

Around 7.11 crore children are expected to be vaccinated in this age group across the country.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter that the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 14 is starting from Wednesday. Mandaviya in a tweet said, “Taking the Covid vaccination campaign forward, under the '#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine' campaign led by PM Narendra Modi ji, the Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All people of 60+ age will also be able to get precaution dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine."

According to news agency PTI, Biological E Ltd has supplied 5 crore doses of Corbevax to the Centre and the vaccine has been distributed to states, sources said.

The Centre released guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination of children between 12-14 years that will begin from Wednesday. It said only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries of this age group.

Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group at an interval of 28 days, the guidelines said.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta while commenting on the vaccination of children said that the state aimed to vaccinate around 13 lakhs children. He said that 13 lakhs 60 thousand vaccine doses are available in the state.

