Delhi Witnesses Surge In Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Delhi recorded 632 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, a day after the Ministry of health and family welfare reported a 90 per cent jump in new cases.
However, the positivity rate in the national capital saw a marginal drop from Monday’s 7.72 per cent to 4.42 per cent. Delhi also did not report any fatalities in the last 24 hours.
With the fresh rise, the cumulative caseload in the Union territory rose to 18,69,683, while the death toll remained at 26,160. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Delhi stood at 1,947.
Notably, the capital city recorded a total of 501 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, while the number stood at 517 on Sunday with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent.
It is worth mentioning that Covid-19 is said to be under control when the positivity rate, which indicates the spread of the infection in an area, stays at five per cent or less.