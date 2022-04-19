Delhi Witnesses Surge In Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Delhi recorded 632 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, a day after the Ministry of health and family welfare reported a 90 per cent jump in new cases.

However, the positivity rate in the national capital saw a marginal drop from Monday’s 7.72 per cent to 4.42 per cent. Delhi also did not report any fatalities in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh rise, the cumulative caseload in the Union territory rose to 18,69,683, while the death toll remained at 26,160. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Delhi stood at 1,947.