PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Global Traditional Medicine Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar in Gujarat on Tuesday.
The foundation stone was laid by PM Modi with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and the Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus in attendance, reported ANI.
The GCTM will be the first and only global centre for traditional medicine around the world. It will emerge as a hub of global wellness.
Notably, PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. He dedicated a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar in Banaskantha district to the nation earlier in the day.
The two plants are built a combined cost of over Rs 600 crores.