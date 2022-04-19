Guwahati: Drugs Worth 6 Crores Seized From Boragaon, 1 Held

A drug peddler was arrested by police from the Boragaon area in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday and seized a large consignment of drugs from him.

The police intercepted a hatchback car after it received specific information about a smuggling operation. According to reports, while searching the vehicle, police recovered the large quantities of suspected narcotics.

Police recovered around 34 boxes filled with contraband drugs from the car which they are suspecting to be heroin.

The seized consignment is believed to be worth around Rs 6 crores in international markets.

Meanwhile, the person who was apprehended during the operation, has been identified as Khairuz Zaman.

Police have taken him into custody and will further question him in connection with the case. Legal proceedings in the matter have been initiated, they informed.