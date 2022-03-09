Further Dip In Covid-19 Cases Brings Relief To Indians

India on Wednesday reported 4,575 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active cases to 46,962. According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the fresh cases were detected from, 8,97,904 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted in the country stands at 77.52 crores, the ministry informed. India also recorded 7,416 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,24,13,566.

Meanwhile, the active cases now stand at 0.11 percent, as per the data released, while the recovery rate stood at 98.69 percent.