N Biren Singh To Take Charge As Manipur CM

Former Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh who had resigned a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) win the recently concluded assembly elections, has been announced as the next CM of the state.

Biren Singh will take charge for his second stint as the CM of Manipur; it was announced, following a high level meet at the BJP office in Imphal on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by BJP state president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and BJP MLAs along with Biren Singh himself. Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju were also present as central observers.

Notably, following BJP’s win in Manipur, caretaker CM Biren Singh and strong contender for the position, Biswajit Singh held meetings with the party’s top brass in New Delhi.