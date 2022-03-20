N Biren Singh To Take Charge As Manipur CM

Former Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh who had resigned a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) win the recently concluded assembly elections, has been announced as the next CM of the state.
Biren Singh will take charge for his second stint as the CM of Manipur; it was announced, following a high level meet at the BJP office in Imphal on Sunday.
The meeting was attended by BJP state president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and BJP MLAs along with Biren Singh himself. Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju were also present as central observers.
Notably, following BJP’s win in Manipur, caretaker CM Biren Singh and strong contender for the position, Biswajit Singh held meetings with the party’s top brass in New Delhi.
Having secured 32 of the 60 seats in the assembly, BJP won an absolute majority in Manipur for the first time and it will be the second successive government of the party in the state.
The BJP had fought the state elections in Manipur under the leadership of N Biren Singh, even though it had not formalised a chief ministerial candidate.
Congratulating him on Twitter, Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Heartiest congratulations Shri @NBirenSingh ji on getting elected as Chief Minister of Manipur once again."
"Under your able leadership, I am sure Manipur will continue on the path of accelrated growth & development. My best wishes for all your future endeavours," he added.