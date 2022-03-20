Kerala: Over 200 Injured As Audience Gallery Collapses During Football Match

In a tragic turn of events, over 200 people were left injured after a makeshift audience gallery suddenly collapsed during a local football match in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Saturday.

The incident happened around 9pm at Poongod stadium Malappuram during the All India Sevens Football Tournament.

Visuals show the gallery collapsing on the ground with hundreds of people on it. The organizers of the tournament and several others rushed to the spot and tried to save people who were involved in the accident.

The floodlight also fell on the people trying to avert and flee the spot, with many getting trapped under it.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment. No casualties have been reported till the filing of this report.

Regional football tournaments in the northern district of Kerala are quite popular and thus the match had attracted spectators in thousands.

More than thousands attended the football match, however, the temporary gallery made of bamboo had more people than the capacity. Due to the rain that has been going on for about two days, the danger had increased.

According to the preliminary findings, the temporary gallery collapsed due to rain and excessive congestion in the stadium.

