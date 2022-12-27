GMCH Conducts Mock Drill to Check COVID Preparedness

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) conducted mock drill on Tuesday to check covid preparedness in Guwahati along with rest of the country.

The mock drill was conducted after Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya announced nationwide mock drill in view of new sub variant of BF.7 Omicron.

Few days back, official sources were quoted by ANI saying, “A mock drill for an emergency response to deal with Covid 9 cases will be conducted at hospitals across the country on Tuesday, 27th December, the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will also be participating in the Mock drill.”