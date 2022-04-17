Gradual Rise In Covid-19 Cases Nationwide

India on Sunday witnessed a rise in Covid-19 cases for the third straight day, reporting 1,150 fresh cases taking the active cases to 11,558. According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the fresh cases were detected from, 3,65,118 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted in the country stands at 83.18 crores, the ministry informed. India also recorded 954 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,25,08,788.

With 461 new Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi on Saturday, positivity rate jumped up by 26 per cent in the national capital.