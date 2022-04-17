India Releases 2 Pakistanis Who Crossed Border By Mistake

Two Pakistani nationals who had accidentally crossed the border and entered India were released today, informed protocol officer Arunpal Singh.
The two Pakistani nationals were identified as Sarwar Baig and Mohammad Asif. They had accidentally crossed the international border in 2016 and 2018 respectively, reported ANI.
Singh said that the pair was released and repatriated to Pakistan after checking their papers and completing custom immigration.
Sarwar Baig was quoted by ANI as saying, “I crossed the border by mistake. I am feeling happy that I am going back to my family.”
His sentiments were echoed by Asif, who said, “It has been four years since I crossed the border. I came here by mistake.”