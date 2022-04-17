Assam: 5 Including Minors Killed In Accident In Gohpur

A total of five youths were killed in a major road accident that took place late on Saturday night on national highway 15 in the Biswanath district of Assam.

A group of 20 boys and girls, residents of North Karibeel in Kosarigaon village, had gone to perform Husori at Rangajan in Gohpur. They were returning late at night when the accident took place as the driver of the vehicle in which they were coming, lost control and the vehicle overturned.

Five people, of whom two were boys and three were girls, were killed on the spot. Those who died in the accident included minors as well.

Survivors from the incident informed that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol while driving and misjudged a turning as he was over speeding, resulting in the vehicle turning over.

Having caused the accident, the driver reportedly managed to flee from the scene.

Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, while those who received severe injuries, were shifted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for better treatment, informed locals, adding that they were in serious condition and might not survive.