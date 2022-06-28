India Logs 11,793 Fresh Infections of COVID-19 in 24 Hours

India on Tuesday reported a single-day rise of more than 11,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, with Active caseload currently standing at 96,700 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total 11,793 coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the total infection tally to 86.14 cr, while 4,73,717 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.36 per cent, according to the ministry.

As many as 9,486 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases reported, with total recoveries now stands at 4,27,97,092 cases.

According to the ministry, 197.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.

The government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

More than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. While over 11.81 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.