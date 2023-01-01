India Reports 265 New Covid-19 Cases, 1,209 Recoveries

The country recorded 265 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday. It was added that 1,209 Covid cases recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the recovery rate to 98.8 per cent.

India's active caseload is currently at 2,706 and the daily positivity rate is 0.17 per cent, according to the data from the ministry.

The government said a total of 220.10 crore vaccine doses, which consisted of 95.13 crore second dose and 22.40 crore precaution ones, were administered till now. As many as 64,239 doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, India reported 226 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. India on Friday recorded 243 new cases of Coronavirus.