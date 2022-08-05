India Reports 20,551 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

India on Friday reported 20,551 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. With this, the country’s active caseload has gone up to 1,35,364.

The new cases were detected from a total of 4,00,110 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 87.71 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,26,600.

Moreover, 21,595 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,34,45,624.