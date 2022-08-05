J&K: 5 Killed, 11 Injured In Major Road Mishap In Ramban

As many as five people were killed and 11 others sustained injuries on Thursday in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

According to reports, they were travelling in a cab that rammed into a car and plunged into a gorge at Kelamorh, 4 kilometers ahead of Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

They were travelling towards Jammu from Banihal Railway Station.

Police said that a cab with the registration JK02AP 5338 on its way to Jammu rammed into a car and the driver went out of control and plunged into hundred feet deep gorge in Ramban’s Kelamorh.

The cab was being rashly driven and the incident resulted in the death of four on spot, while 12 were wounded, they added.

They further informed that the police rescue teams and Civil Quick Reaction Team (QRT) reached the spot and recovered the four bodies and 12 injured to the District Hospital Ramban.

Meanwhile, one of the injured succumbed at the hospital taking the death toll to five.