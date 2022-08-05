Gauhati HC Directs Formation Of Panel To Tackle Frequent Traffic Issues

The Gauhati High Court issued directives to curb the traffic congestions in the city leading to health risks and rise in cases of accidents.

Hearing a petition filed by Rita Das Mozumdar, the HC directed the formation of a committee to look into the matter. Mozumdar had highlighted how traffic congestions in Guwahati has made life haphazard and hazardous.

The court directed the committee to prepare a comprehensive assessment of the traffic congestions in the city and to suggest measures to tackle the issue.

The three-member committee will include the deputy commissioner of police of traffic division in Guwahati, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) deputy municipal commissioner and an officer nominated by the Assam State Legal Services Authority.