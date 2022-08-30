Covid 19

India Reports 5,439 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 28% Less Than Yesterday

Moreover, 22,031 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,38,25,024.
India Covid-19 | REPRESENTATIVE
India on Tuesday reported 5,439 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The daily cases were 28 per cent lower than the day before.

With this, the country’s active caseload has also gone down sharply to 65,732.

The new cases were detected from a total of 3,20,418 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 88.55 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,27,829.

Moreover, 22,031 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,38,25,024.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 0.15 per cent and the recovery rate is currently at 98.66 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 1.70 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 2.64 per cent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 212.17 crore vaccine doses administered so far, with 26,36,224 doses given in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.

