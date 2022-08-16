India Reports 8,813 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In 63 Days

India on Saturday reported 8,813 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. This is the lowest daily count in the last 63 days.

With this, the country’s active caseload has also gone down to 1,11,252.

The new cases were detected from a total of 2,12,129 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 88.06 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,27,098.

Moreover, 15,040 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,36,38,844.