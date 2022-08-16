Assam: Silchar Police Arrest Smuggler, Seize Brown Sugar From Him

Large quantities of illicit substances were seized and one person was arrested during an anti-narcotics operation in Assam’s Silchar on Tuesday.
According to reports, police conducted an anti-narcotics operation based on specific inputs of a smuggling operation about to go down.
Acting swiftly, they intercepted one person and seized considerable amount of illicit brown sugar from his possession.
Police said that they seized as many as 29 containers filled with brown sugar weighing around 16 grams.
Moreover, police arrested Pinku Bikash Das on charges of trafficking drugs.
He is under interrogation, officials added. They also said that an investigation has been initiated in the matter and more details will be released soon.
It may be noted that security forces had busted a major drug manufacturing unit and made seizures worth around Rs 82 crores in Manipur earlier this month.
An operation was jointly carried out by a team of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and Lilong Police.
Based on specific inputs, the joint team conducted a raid where they uncovered a manufacturing unit. As much as 54.685 kilograms of brown sugar was seized during the operation.
Officials informed that the seized brown sugar was worth approximately Rs 82 crores.