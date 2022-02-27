India Reports Just Over 10K Fresh Covid-19 Cases

India on Sunday reported 10,273 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active cases to 1,11,472. According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the fresh cases were detected from 10,22,204 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted in the country stand at 76.67 crores, the ministry informed. India also recorded 20,439 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,22,90,921.

Meanwhile, the active cases now stand at 0.26 percent, as per the data released, while the recovery rate stood at 98.54 percent.