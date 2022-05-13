India Reports Just Under 3K Covid-19 Cases

Meanwhile, the active cases now stand at 0.04 percent, as per the data released, while the recovery rate stood at 98.74 percent.

Apart from that, the daily positivity rate stood at 0.58 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 percent.

Notably, India also reported 9 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths due to Covid-19 to 5,24,190.

With more than 14.03 lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the total Covid-19 vaccine coverage rose to 190.99 crores.