India Reports Over 10K Fresh Cases Of Covid-19, Active Cases At 0.21%

India on Thursday reported 10,725 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed, taking the country’s active caseload down to 94,047.

The new cases were detected from a total of 3,92,837 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 88.39 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,27,488.

Moreover, 13,084 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,37,57,385.