Japan Preparing For '2+2 Talks' With India Next Month

Japan will begin preparations to hold ‘two-plus-two’ talks with India between its foreign and defence ministries and their Indian counterparts by early September, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The report mentioned that preparations were on to host the diplomatic level talks in capital city Tokyo.

It may be noted that ‘two-plus-two’ talks between the two countries had happened only once before, in 2019.

That was when India and Japan had adopted a joint statement saying that they will conduct coordinated military drills, the report from Nikkei added.

Several key issues including bilateral cooperation and the Indo-Pacific situation among others are thought to be on the agenda for discussion.