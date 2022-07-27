India Reports Over 18K Fresh Cases Of Covid-19 In Last 24 Hours

India on Wednesday reported 18,313 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. With this, the country’s active caseload has gone up to 1,45,026.

The new cases were detected from a total of 4,25,337 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 87.36 crores.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 57 deaths taking the cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 to 5,26,167.

Moreover, 20,742 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,32,67,571.