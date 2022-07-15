India Reports Over 20K Covid-19 Cases For Second Day Running

India on Friday reported 20,038 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 1,39,073.

The new cases were detected from a total of 4,50,820 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 86.86 crores.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 47 deaths taking the total death toll to 5,25,604. India also recorded 16,994 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,30,45,350.