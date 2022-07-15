India Reports Over 20K Covid-19 Cases For Second Day Running

India on Friday reported 20,038 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 1,39,073.
The new cases were detected from a total of 4,50,820 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 86.86 crores.
Meanwhile, India also recorded 47 deaths taking the total death toll to 5,25,604. India also recorded 16,994 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,30,45,350.
Notably, the active cases now stand at 0.32 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 98.48 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 4.44 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 4.30 per cent.
The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 199.47 crore vaccine doses administered so far, with 18,92,969 doses given in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.