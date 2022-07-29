India Reports Over 20K Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

India on Friday reported 20,409 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. With this, the country’s active caseload has gone up to 1,43,988.
The new cases were detected from a total of 3,98,761 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 87.44 crores.
Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,26,258.
Moreover, 22,697 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,33,09,484.
Notably, the active cases now stand at 0.33 per cent and the recovery rate is currently at 98.48 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 5.12 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 4.82 per cent.
The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 203.60 crore vaccine doses administered so far, with 38,63,960 doses given in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.