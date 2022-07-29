Complete New Medical College Projects By 2023-24 Session: Health Ministry

The Centre on Thursday asked 14 states and union territories to speed up the utilization of central funds and exponentially expedite the completion of new medical colleges attached to existing district or referral hospitals which were approved under the central government sponsored scheme for early commencement of under graduate courses.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted the slow progress of these projects during a review. As many as 157 new medical colleges have been sanctioned under the scheme in three phases since 2014.

The states and UTs that were a part of the review meeting held via video conferencing were Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Punjab.

The Union health secretary urged the states to accelerate the completion of these projects to enable commencement of UG courses by 2023-24 academic session.

A statement from the Ministry of health and family welfare read, “It was pointed out that since the scheme will conclude on 31st March 2024, hence all projects need to be completed in time. It was informed that a sum of Rs. 7,500 crores have been allotted for the schemes of Human Resources for Health (HRH) and Medical Education (ME) for the financial year 2022-23.”