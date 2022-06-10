India Reports Over 7.5K Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

India on Friday reported 7,584 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 300 more than yesterday, according to the Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW).

With the sudden spurt, the country’s active cases now stand at 36,267, up from yesterday’s total of 32,498. The active cases account for about 0.08 per cent of the total caseload of the country, reported ANI.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.26 per cent with a total of 3,35,050 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.50 per cent.