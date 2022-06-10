India Reports Over 7.5K Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

India on Friday reported 7,584 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 300 more than yesterday, according to the Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW).
With the sudden spurt, the country’s active cases now stand at 36,267, up from yesterday’s total of 32,498. The active cases account for about 0.08 per cent of the total caseload of the country, reported ANI.
The daily positivity rate stood at 2.26 per cent with a total of 3,35,050 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.50 per cent.
Meanwhile, as many as 3,791 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,44,092. The recovery rate stood at 98.70 per cent.
Moreover, as many as 24 patients succumbed during this period taking the death toll due to Covid-19 in India to 5,24,747.
It may be noted that over 194.76 crore Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
The Union health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya has asked states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka to follow the five-fold strategy and increase testing as a fresh surge in cases are reported from these states.