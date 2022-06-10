KAAC Elections: Re-Polls Underway At 2 Booths Of Duar Amla Constituency

Polling at two stations of Duar Amla constituency in West Karbi Anglong district is underway on Friday after the Assam election commission announced a re-poll yesterday after violence broke out in the booths.

According to reports, violence had broken out in the two polling booths during the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections which took place on Wednesday. An angry mob destroyed ballot boxes and set papers on fire after alleging foul play by the polling officers.

Officials informed that re-polls began today at number 16 Punja Borpathar ME School and number 17 Borpathar LP School at 7.30 am amid strict security arrangements.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Karbi Anglong, Rejesan Terang said that voting began today at the two stations after re-polls were ordered in light of the violence.

He said, “Voting began at 7.30 am at the two polling stations under Duar Amla constituency. We meet with the stakeholders yesterday and they did not put forward any objections."