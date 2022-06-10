Polling Underway for Rajya Sabha Elections in 4 States

Polling for Rajya Sabha elections in four states is underway. The voting began at 9 am in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Haryana and will conclude at 4 pm.

It may be mentioned that forty-one candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Telangana were elected unopposed after the biennial elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently.

However, the fate of some prominent leaders will be decided at 5 pm when the counting of votes will take place. The fates of prominent leaders like Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik will be decided in the evening.

Also Read: Golaghat Police Arrest 1 For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

In Maharashtra, the Congress party has fielded Imran Pratapgarhi for the polls while Praful Patel has been fielded from the NCP. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar have been given a run in the polls.

The MVA has shifted all its MLAs to a hotel in Mumbai fearing horse-trading. The alliance, however, is expressing confidence in bagging four seats from the state.

The BJP has fielded Dr Anil Bonde, Piyush Goyal and Dhananjay Mahadik from the state. Interestingly, there will be seven candidates in the fray for the six seats in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray exuded confidence in all the four candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of winning the Rajya Sabha polls.

In Haryana, polling takes place for two seats. Both BJP alliance and Congress legislators were shifted to resorts to slash possibilities of poaching.

While the BJP-JJP alliance has lodged their MLAs to a resort in Chandigarh, the Congress leaders were moved to a resort in the city.

The Congress party has nominated senior leader Ajay Maken while the BJP has fielded former minister Krishan Lal Panwar.

JD(S) has fielded entrepreneur and social worker Kupendra Reddy as its first candidate in the Rajya Sabha election in Karnataka.

The Congress had fielded Mansoor Ali Khan as its second candidate to corner the JD(S) and its bid to send Kupendra Reddy to the Rajya Sabha.

Six candidates are in the fray for the Rajya Sabha poll to four seats for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.

Similarly in Rajasthan, resort politics took the driving seat as the Congress MLAs were tossed between Udaipur and Jaipur.