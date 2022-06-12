India Reports Over 8K Covid-19 Cases For Second Day

India on Sunday reported 8,582 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, informed Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW).
The active caseload in the country stands at 44,513, about 0.06 per cent of India’s total positive cases, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71 per cent with a total of 3,16,179 tests for Covid-19 during that time. The weekly positivity rate was reported at 2.02 per cent.
It may be noted that a total of 4,435 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, according to data from the ministry.
In the last 24 hours, four people lost their lives to the virus, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,24,761.
As many as 195.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far across India under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Notably, India reported 8,329 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday as the country reported over 8,000 cases for two days running amid a surge in fresh cases.