India Reports Over 8K Covid-19 Cases For Second Day

India on Sunday reported 8,582 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, informed Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW).

The active caseload in the country stands at 44,513, about 0.06 per cent of India’s total positive cases, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71 per cent with a total of 3,16,179 tests for Covid-19 during that time. The weekly positivity rate was reported at 2.02 per cent.