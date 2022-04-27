India Witnesses Steady Rise In Daily Covid-19 Cases

A steady rise in the number of daily cases of Covid-19 continued on Wednesday as India reported 2,927 cases in the last 24 hours.
According to data from the Ministry of health and family welfare, the country witnessed an increase of 444 new cases today from Tuesday’s total of 2,483.
The active caseload in the country also rose from 15,636 to 16,279. The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, as many as 2,252 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This took the cumulative number of recoveries in India to 4,25,25,563. Additionally, the recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent.
The ministry further reported that 32 patients nationwide succumbed to the virus in the period, taking the death toll due to Covid-19 to 5,23,654.
Moreover, the daily cases positivity rate also witnessed a rise from yesterday’s 0.55 per cent to 0.58 per cent today. The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent.
According to the health ministry’s data, a total of 5,05,065 samples were tested throughout the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests conducted in the country to 83.59 crores.
As many as 21,97,082 Covid-19 vaccines were administered during the period which tool the total number of jabs given under the nationwide vaccination drive to 188.19 crores.