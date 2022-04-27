India Witnesses Steady Rise In Daily Covid-19 Cases

A steady rise in the number of daily cases of Covid-19 continued on Wednesday as India reported 2,927 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to data from the Ministry of health and family welfare, the country witnessed an increase of 444 new cases today from Tuesday’s total of 2,483.

The active caseload in the country also rose from 15,636 to 16,279. The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,252 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This took the cumulative number of recoveries in India to 4,25,25,563. Additionally, the recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent.