Guwahati: Thieves Break Into 2 Stores, Leave With Items Worth Lakhs

Two retail stores were burglarized in Assam’s Guwahati late on Tuesday night costing losses worth lakhs to the owners.

The incident took place at Bishnu Rabha Path in Ghoramora near Beltola in Guwahati. Thieves swiped two stores, a grocery and a mobile store.

The stores that were burglarized are named DD Mart and Shri Shyam Gadgets. Police informed that the thieves entered both the stores from above by cutting through the tin ceilings.