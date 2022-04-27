Guwahati: Thieves Break Into 2 Stores, Leave With Items Worth Lakhs

Two retail stores were burglarized in Assam’s Guwahati late on Tuesday night costing losses worth lakhs to the owners.
The incident took place at Bishnu Rabha Path in Ghoramora near Beltola in Guwahati. Thieves swiped two stores, a grocery and a mobile store.
The stores that were burglarized are named DD Mart and Shri Shyam Gadgets. Police informed that the thieves entered both the stores from above by cutting through the tin ceilings.
The owner of DD Mart reported cigarette packs, perfume bottles and chocolate containers, apart from various other grocery items, worth around Rs 80,000 stolen.
Meanwhile, the thieves took mobile phones and cash from Shri Shyam Gadgets, the store’s owner reported.
However, the burglars left behind some narcotic substances and the equipments with which they cut through the roof, the police informed.
Notably, the entire incident was captured in security cameras.