Fake Currency Racket Busted In Guwahati, 2 Held

Police in Guwahati busted another fake currency trade and arrested two people in the matter on Tuesday.

A West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) team from the Gorchuk police station conducted the operation in which the fake currency traders were arrested.

The two persons held by police were identified as Abdul Kadir and Aizul Rahman. They are residents of Bihpuria in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, police informed.

Taking to Twitter, police also said that the two tried to trade Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth around Rs 15 lakhs.