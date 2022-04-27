Fake Currency Racket Busted In Guwahati, 2 Held

Police in Guwahati busted another fake currency trade and arrested two people in the matter on Tuesday.
A West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) team from the Gorchuk police station conducted the operation in which the fake currency traders were arrested.
The two persons held by police were identified as Abdul Kadir and Aizul Rahman. They are residents of Bihpuria in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, police informed.
Taking to Twitter, police also said that the two tried to trade Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth around Rs 15 lakhs.
The pack had only Rs 3,000 in original currency, while the rest were white paper, police further informed, adding that they also recovered six mobile phones from the arrested persons.
Guwahati Police tweeted, “A WGPD team from Gorchuk PS busted a FICN scam after it arrested Abdul Kadir & Aizul Rahman, both from Bihpuriya, who were trying to trade purported FICN worth ₹15 lakhs. The pack had only ₹3k original currency. The rest was white paper. 6 mobile phones were also recovered.”