Guwahati News

Fake Currency Racket Busted In Guwahati, 2 Held

A West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) team from the Gorchuk police station conducted the operation in which the fake currency traders were arrested.
Fake Currency Racket Busted In Guwahati, 2 Held
The fake currency notes seized by Guwahati police | Image: Twitter/ Guwahati Police
Pratidin Time

Police in Guwahati busted another fake currency trade and arrested two people in the matter on Tuesday.

A West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) team from the Gorchuk police station conducted the operation in which the fake currency traders were arrested.

The two persons held by police were identified as Abdul Kadir and Aizul Rahman. They are residents of Bihpuria in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, police informed.

Taking to Twitter, police also said that the two tried to trade Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth around Rs 15 lakhs.

Also Read
Guwahati: Thieves Break Into 2 Stores, Leave With Items Worth Lakhs

The pack had only Rs 3,000 in original currency, while the rest were white paper, police further informed, adding that they also recovered six mobile phones from the arrested persons.

Guwahati Police tweeted, “A WGPD team from Gorchuk PS busted a FICN scam after it arrested Abdul Kadir & Aizul Rahman, both from Bihpuriya, who were trying to trade purported FICN worth ₹15 lakhs. The pack had only ₹3k original currency. The rest was white paper. 6 mobile phones were also recovered.”

Also Read
11 Die Of Electrocution During Chariot Festival In Tamil Nadu
Guwahati
Fake Currency

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com