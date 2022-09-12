Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: NIA Raids Several Locations Against Terror Gangs

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided multiple locations in Delhi, national capital region (NCR), Haryana and Punjab on Monday against suspected ‘terror gangs’ linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
NIA teams conducted searches simultaneously in coordination with the local police in the case registered by the counter-terrorism agency to launch an investigation against some gangs.
ANI reported quoting top government sources as saying, “Raids are going on at multiple locations in Delhi, NCR, Punjab and Haryana in a case recently registered against some terror gangs.”
The official mentioned that these gang members had links to the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29 by the unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after his security cover was removed by the state government.
The roles of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi and close associate and gangster Goldy Brar are under the scanner of the investigating agency. Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.
Moose Wala, who had contested on a Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election, was defeated by Vijay Singla of AAP.
The 28-year-old singer was shot at point-blank range at Jawaharke village in the Mansa district and was declared brought dead at the Mansa civil hospital.
According to estimates, the shooters fired over 30 rounds at Moose Wala, who was found slumped in the driver’s seat by the locals.
Delhi Police in June had arrested three persons including two shooters in connection with the killing of Moose Wala.
The accused had been identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, the Delhi Police had said.
Police said that Priyavrat was leading a team of shooters and was in direct contact with Brar at the time of the killing. The Punjab Police had in June also said that 10 accused, including prime suspect Lawrence Bishnoi, were arrested in the case.