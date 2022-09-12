Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: NIA Raids Several Locations Against Terror Gangs

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided multiple locations in Delhi, national capital region (NCR), Haryana and Punjab on Monday against suspected ‘terror gangs’ linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

NIA teams conducted searches simultaneously in coordination with the local police in the case registered by the counter-terrorism agency to launch an investigation against some gangs.

ANI reported quoting top government sources as saying, “Raids are going on at multiple locations in Delhi, NCR, Punjab and Haryana in a case recently registered against some terror gangs.”

The official mentioned that these gang members had links to the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29 by the unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after his security cover was removed by the state government.

The roles of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi and close associate and gangster Goldy Brar are under the scanner of the investigating agency. Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

Moose Wala, who had contested on a Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election, was defeated by Vijay Singla of AAP.