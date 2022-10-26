Karnataka Govt Issues Advisory amid New Covid-19 Sub-Variants

In view of new Covid sub-variants in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government issued an advisory urging people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.
The Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare said, “In view of reporting newer sub-variants of Omicron BQ.1 (US variant) BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 in Maharashtra and in the context of the ensuing festival season of Deepavali and Kannada Rajyothsava the following advisory is issued to General public.”
The health department also advised people to get tested at the nearest hospitals if they have symptoms such as cough, cold and fever and isolate themselves until the results are out.
The advisory read, “Face masking while indoors, in places with air-conditioning, not well-ventilated areas, closed places, in crowds and in health facilities (N-95 / medical masks). It is very important that elderly and Co-morbid wear face masks in public areas.”
“It is important that those who are aged 60 years and above, and with co-morbidities (particularly not naturally infected previously) should get vaccinated early. Those who are immune-deficient and immunosuppressed, on renal dialysis, taking anticancer drugs, etc. are advised to get vaccinated on a priority basis in consultation with their treating doctor,” it added.