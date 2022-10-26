Karnataka Govt Issues Advisory amid New Covid-19 Sub-Variants

In view of new Covid sub-variants in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government issued an advisory urging people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare said, “In view of reporting newer sub-variants of Omicron BQ.1 (US variant) BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 in Maharashtra and in the context of the ensuing festival season of Deepavali and Kannada Rajyothsava the following advisory is issued to General public.”

The health department also advised people to get tested at the nearest hospitals if they have symptoms such as cough, cold and fever and isolate themselves until the results are out.