Guwahati Gulped Alcohol Worth Rs 5.97 Crore On Diwali

The sale of liquor witnessed a massive jump in Guwahati during Diwali.

According to reports, alcohol worth Rs 5.97 crore was sold on October 24 and 25 in Guwahati city, the per day sale being Rs 2.99 crore.

A day ahead of Diwali (Monday), the demand for liquor increased in the city and reached its peak on Tuesday evening on the next day.

There were also reports that some liquor shops operated till late night past the 10 pm deadline.

Last year, Guwahati gulped liquor worth Rs 5 crore during Diwali.

While Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 2,56,70,000 was sold on the first day, alcohol worth Rs 2,44,62,000 was sold on the second day.