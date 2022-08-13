Key Metrics Indicate Dip In Covid-19 Cases In India

India on Saturday reported 15,815 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. With this, the country’s active caseload has gone up to 1,19,264.

The new cases were detected from a total of 3,62,802 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 87.99 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,26,996.

Moreover, 20,018 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,35,93,112.