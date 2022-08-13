Bandita Bora: A Celluloid Magician

From working as a production assistant to Anurag Kashyap to directing short films featuring Chetana Das and Barasha Rani Bishaya, budding Assamese director Bandita Bora has come a long way.

And her latest directorial venture, a patriotic video song- Vande Mataram sung by Nakash Aziz of Jabra Fan fame, has already garnered over five lakh views (and still counting) on YouTube.

The song has been written by Manoj Kabir Yadav and Ritesh Bhoyar has composed the music. The video narrating varied emotions of a soldier has already captured the audience's attention. It has been released to commemorate India's 75th year of Independence

Filmmaking has been in Bandita's genes since birth. An alumnus of Saint Anthony's, Shillong, where she studied Media Technologies, Bandita has always been passionate about the direction.

"After my graduation, I went to Delhi and joined YMCA PR and Marketing. After spending a few years in Delhi, I went to Bengaluru. I assisted in a few South Indian short and feature films there. Then in 2015, I got an opportunity to pitch a Mysore Sandal soap advertisement, which was a big release for me. But the only issue I faced was the language barrier; I came to Mumbai to ease it. For over six years now, I have been passionately following my dreams," Bora said while speaking about her love for direction.

Speaking about Vande Mataram, Bandita said, " When the proposal to shoot the video for this song came to me, I was introduced to the fact that I was getting a very low budget. With Nakash Aziz singing the song, I knew I had to do it at any cost."

"After listening to the song, I visualised a situation where an army man visits a city and sees people living freely without any fear and ponders upon his contribution as an army man towards society. On seeing the happy faces around him, feelings of alienation creep in, and he realises that he belongs at the border and not in the city. Through the video, I have tried to convey these exact feelings of the soldier," she further adds.

"The entire team has tried to remain rooted and honest with the concept and given their best to bring out the best. If the budget were a little higher, perhaps the result would have been a touch better," Bandita was quick to add.

This is not the first time Bandita has worked on a Hindi project. In fact, she has worked in several industries in the past, including Assamese, Punjabi, Kanada, Tamil, and Bollywood, apart from directing some Haryanvi songs.