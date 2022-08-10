Nitish Kumar Likely To Be Sworn In As Bihar CM Again Today

Following the announcement of a “Grand Alliance” with Tejaswi Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, Janata Dal-United (JD-U)chief Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister again on Wednesday.

Tejaswi Yadav is also likely to take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

In a joint press conference alongside RJD’s Yadav, Kumar said that seven parties including 164 MLAs along with independent MLA will be part of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance and rejoined with RJD in a major political development in Bihar.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 2 pm at Raj Bhawan, according to a tweet from RJD.

The party wrote on Twitter, “The swearing-in ceremony of Honorable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan.”

Kumar met with Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan twice in the same day, first to hand his resignation as the NDA chief minister and then again to claim the top seat after being elected as the leader of the RJD –led ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

He said that he submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the governor who will decide on the oath-taking. The strength of the Bihar assembly is 242 seats with the majority mark being 122.

This will be the eighth time Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of the state. Following the developments, BJP hit back at Nitish Kuma and said that he had "disrespected the mandate given by the people of Bihar".