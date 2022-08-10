J&K Police Recover Huge Quantity Of IED Ahead Of I-Day

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday recovered huge quantities of improvised explosive devices (IED) just days ahead of Independence Day.

Police recovered nearly 25 to 30 kilograms of explosives near the Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama, reported ANI.

A major tragedy has been averted with the recovery of the explosives just days ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day.

The additional director general of police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs were recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by the Police and Security Forces. A major tragedy has been averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police.”