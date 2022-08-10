National

J&K Police Recover Huge Quantity Of IED Ahead Of I-Day

A major tragedy has been averted with the recovery of the explosives just days ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day.
J&K police recovered huge quantities of IED ahead of Independence Day | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday recovered huge quantities of improvised explosive devices (IED) just days ahead of Independence Day.

Police recovered nearly 25 to 30 kilograms of explosives near the Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama, reported ANI.

The additional director general of police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs were recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by the Police and Security Forces. A major tragedy has been averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police.”

It may be noted that the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) yesterday arrested a terrorist with links to Islamic State (ISIS) from Mubarakpur in Azamgarh for allegedly planning an IED blast on Independence Day.

A case was registered against Sabauddin in Lucknow under sections 121A, 122, 123 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

