Marked Decline As India Reports Over 9.5K Fresh Covid-19 Cases

India on Monday reported 9,531 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed, taking the country’s active caseload down to 97,648.

The new cases were detected from a total of 2,29,546 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 88.27 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,27,368.

Moreover, 11,726 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,37,23,944.