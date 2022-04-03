New Covid-19 Strain 'XE' Detected In UK

A new strain of Covid-19 claimed to be more contagious has been reported in the United Kingdoms (UK) recently with a surge in fresh cases.

Health officials from UK said that it was around 10 per cent more contagious than the Omicron variant BA.2. It has been named XE.

The new variant XE BA.1, derived from the Omicron family, has more contagious than BA.2.