Assam: Dhemaji DTO's Junior Assistant Suspended

A junior assistant official of the Dhemaji district transport office in Assam was placed under suspension on Saturday with immediate effect on charges of corruption.
The suspended official has been identified as Lalit Chandra Baruah. He was placed under suspension by the Commissioner of transport under the government of Assam.
An official notification mentioned that he was suspended under Rule 6 (1) (a) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.
The notification read, “Pending drawal of departmental proceeding, Lalit Chandra Baruah, Jr Asstt in the Office of the District Transport Officer, Dhemaji, Assam is hereby placed under suspension under Rule 6 (1) (a) of Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect.”
Anomalies related to issuance of driving licenses persist with varying degrees of corruption involved in District Transport Offices (DTO) across the state.