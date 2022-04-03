Assam: Dhemaji DTO's Junior Assistant Suspended

A junior assistant official of the Dhemaji district transport office in Assam was placed under suspension on Saturday with immediate effect on charges of corruption.

The suspended official has been identified as Lalit Chandra Baruah. He was placed under suspension by the Commissioner of transport under the government of Assam.

An official notification mentioned that he was suspended under Rule 6 (1) (a) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.