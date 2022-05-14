New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Tests Positive for COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Saturday.

The government in a statement said that Ardern’s symptoms are moderate and she will isolate at home for seven days. The Prime Minister is in isolation since last Sunday, when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive for the virus. She was due to resume her parliamentary duties on Monday.

New Zealand enforced one of the world's most restrictive approaches to managing the initial Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, and its death toll of 892 remains among the lowest of developed nations.

However, it has experienced an Omicron surge since restrictions were loosened in March, with Ardern's positive case among more than 50,000 recorded over the last week, a NDTV report said.

The statement said Ardern's arrangements for her upcoming trade mission to the United States are unaffected.

Details of the trip are still to be confirmed, although she is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at Harvard University on May 26.

Ardern will not be present in parliament for two high-profile domestic announcements -- the release of the government's emissions reduction plan on Monday and the unveiling of the annual budget on Thursday, the statement added.

"This is a milestone week for the government and I'm gutted I can't be there for it," Ardern said.