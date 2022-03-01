Covid 19

Sharp Decline In Daily Covid-19 Cases With Just Under 7K Reported In India

With more than 18 lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the total Covid-19 vaccine coverage rose to 177.70 crores.
India Covid-19 | REPRESENTATIVE

Pratidin Time

India on Tuesday reported 6,915 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active cases to 92,472. According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the fresh cases were detected from 9,01,647 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted in the country stands at 76.83 crores, the ministry informed. India also recorded 16,864 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,23,24,550.

Meanwhile, the active cases now stand at 0.22 percent, as per the data released, while the recovery rate stood at 98.59 percent.

Apart from that, the daily positivity rate stood at 0.77 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 percent.

Notably, India also reported 180 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths due to Covid-19 to 5,13,904.

COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)

