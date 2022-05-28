Sikkim Becomes COVID-Free After Two Years

Sikkim became a COVID-free state after two years with the last two patients recovering, said the state health department.

The health department said that the state did not report any new cases with 84 samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

The state has reported 39,165 COVID-19 cases altogether. Of them, 37,966 patients have recovered and 747 migrated out of the Sikkim.

Total 452 people have died of COVID-19 in the state.

Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on May 23, 2020 as a 25-year-old student who returned from Delhi tested positive.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday recorded 2,685 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 4,31,50,215, while the number of active cases increased to 16,308, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,572 with 33 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

An increase of 494 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.54 per cent, the Health Ministry said.