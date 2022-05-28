Tributes Flow In On Birth Anniversary Of Veer Savarkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

He tweeted, “Respectful tribute to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Mother Bharti, on his birth anniversary.”

Union home minister Amit Shah also remembered Veer Savarkar on the occasion and said that his “sacrifices will continue to give us inspiration and strength.”

He wrote on Twitter, “Tributes to the symbol of nationalism, freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. Savarkar ji's life is a classic example of how one can live for the country. His sacrificing life will continue to give us inspiration and strength.”

His unparalleled contribution to the freedom movement and his efforts to remove untouchability from society can never be forgotten, said Shah.

He added, “Veer Savarkar ji received two life imprisonment in one life and the inhuman tortures of the dungeon could not deter his resolve to take Mother Bharati to the ultimate glory.”